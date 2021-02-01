Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

12:13 p.m.

Covid-19 pandemic resulted in weak revenue flow, high expenditure: Finance Minister.

11:44 a.m.

Puducherry adds 28 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths take toll to 651.

11:37 a.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.

10:47 a.m.

Telangana logs 118 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths push toll past 1,600 mark.

10:06 a.m.

Single day rise of 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, 118 fatalities push India's virus tally to 1,07,57,610, death toll to 1,54,392: Government.

10:04 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal pradesh, tally at 16,828.

9:24 a.m.

No COVID-19 vaccine to private hospitals if rules flouted: Goa government.

8:01 a.m.

A 36-year-old permanent resident in Singapore, preparing to depart for India, has tested positive for COVID-19.

