Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:24 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.
12:13 p.m.
Covid-19 pandemic resulted in weak revenue flow, high expenditure: Finance Minister.
11:44 a.m.
Puducherry adds 28 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths take toll to 651.
11:37 a.m.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.
10:47 a.m.
Telangana logs 118 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths push toll past 1,600 mark.
10:06 a.m.
Single day rise of 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, 118 fatalities push India's virus tally to 1,07,57,610, death toll to 1,54,392: Government.
10:04 a.m.
No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal pradesh, tally at 16,828.
9:24 a.m.
No COVID-19 vaccine to private hospitals if rules flouted: Goa government.
8:01 a.m.
A 36-year-old permanent resident in Singapore, preparing to depart for India, has tested positive for COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Arunachal
- Singapore
- India
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables pre-Budget Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha.
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of Budget speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables 15th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts presenting Union Budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha.
Power sector seen many reforms in last six years, 138 GW of installed capacity added, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.