EU says Pfizer/BioNTech to deliver 75 million extra vaccine doses in second quarter

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech will deliver 75 million extra doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"BioNTech/Pfizer will deliver 75 million of additional doses in the second quarter of the year - and up to 600 millions in total in 2021," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, is scrambling to get supplies just as the West's biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

