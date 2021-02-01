Left Menu

Germany seeks ways to give its vaccine campaign momentum

BioNTech said Monday that up to 75 million of those additional doses will be delivered to the EU in the second quarter.The German government has pledged to offer everyone vaccine by late September.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:19 IST
Germany seeks ways to give its vaccine campaign momentum

Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state governors were planning to talk Monday with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on ways to beef up the country's sluggish vaccination campaign.

Monday's videoconference, which also will involve the European Union's Executive Commission, comes as finger-pointing in the bloc's most populous country mounts over who is to blame for the slow vaccine rollout. By Friday, 1.85 million people had received a first vaccine dose in Germany — a country of 83 million — and more than 461,000 had a second dose. In comparison, Britain, a country of 67 million, has given nearly 9 million people a first vaccine shot.

A slew of bad news about delays to vaccine deliveries was alleviated only somewhat by news Sunday night that AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its vaccine to the EU during the first quarter — bringing the total to half what the company originally aimed for.

Pfizer, which developed the first widely tested and approved coronavirus vaccine together with German firm BioNTech, has said it expects to increase global production this year from 1.3 million doses to 2 billion doses. BioNTech said Monday that up to 75 million of those additional doses will be delivered to the EU in the second quarter.

The German government has pledged to offer everyone vaccine by late September. In addition to frustration with manufacturers, fingers have been pointed at the EU itself, which ordered the vaccines; Germany's federal government, which distributes them to state authorities; and state governments, which are in charge of the actual vaccinations.

Monday's meeting is meant to help improve coordination, among other things, though Merkel's office has cautioned against expecting too much in the way of immediate results. It hasn't specified what industry representatives will join in.

“We could carry on like last week -- council leaders criticize governors and state ministers, state ministers criticise federal ministers and the federal government, the federal government criticises the European Commission and all criticize the manufacturers,” Health Minister Jens Spahn, himself a frequent target of criticism, told ZDF television on Sunday.

“The virus is the enemy, the opponent, and no one else,” he said. “We all have responsibility and we are responsible above all for doing better.” Germany is in its second lockdown, which is currently due to expire Feb. 14. Infection figures are falling, but are still well above the government's target. Germany has seen over 57,100 confirmed deaths in the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wijnaldum 'really pleased' with Liverpool's win over West Ham United

Liverpools Georginio Wijnaldum is really pleased with the teams second consecutive win in the Premier League but the player refused to get carried away by it and said his side should now aim for maintaining this consistency. Liverpool regis...

iPower Batteries bags award for best battery manufacturer in NMC category

Pioneers and leading manufacturers of batteries in the country, iPower Batteries has been awarded the best battery manufacturer in NMC category by EV Manufacturing Design Awards for the year 2021 for their innovative battery products and r...

FM endorses National Rail Plan in Union Budget, announces record outlay of Rs 1,10,055 crore

While presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsed the National Rail Plan for India - 2030 and announced a record outlay of Rs 1,10,055 crore to Indian Railways of which Rs 1,07,1...

Budget: Govt proposes to double allocation for MSME sector

The government on Monday proposed to double the allocation for micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector, and set aside Rs 15,700 crore for the financial year starting April 1.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021