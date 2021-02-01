Plane carrying S.Africa's first 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses lands - SABC

Plane carrying S.Africa's first 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses lands - SABCReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:36 IST
The airplane carrying South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine doses has landed at the OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg, state broadcaster SABC reported on Monday.
The 1 million AstraZeneca doses, produced by the Serum Institute of India, are destined for the country's sorely stretched healthcare workers.
South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, at more than 1.4 million cases and over 44,000 deaths to date.
