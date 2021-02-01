COVAX vaccine sharing scheme sent doses to 190 countries over weekend

The COVAX global vaccine sharing programme sent "indicative volumes" of shots to 190 countries over the weekend, senior World Health Organization adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday. "These are subject to some change as we go forward, especially in the short term," he said.

Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director-General, Access to Medicines and Health Products, said the WHO was still waiting to see an actual projection of how many doses will be available in February and March from the manufacturers. Speaking at a virtual meeting in Geneva, she said actual volumes may be lower than "indicative" levels because of recent production glitches.

