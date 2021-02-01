Left Menu

Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients- WHO

The Palestinian territories and Tunisia will benefit from a first wave of coronavirus vaccines from the COVAX scheme, but poorer states in the Middle East face a big gap in early vaccine provision, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday. The Palestinian territories are expected to receive 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech starting in mid-February through COVAX, while Tunisia is due to receive 93,600 doses, said Rick Brennan, emergency director for the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:29 IST
Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients- WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Palestinian territories and Tunisia will benefit from a first wave of coronavirus vaccines from the COVAX scheme, but poorer states in the Middle East face a big gap in early vaccine provision, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.

The Palestinian territories are expected to receive 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech starting in mid-February through COVAX, while Tunisia is due to receive 93,600 doses, said Rick Brennan, emergency director for the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region. Two doses of the vaccine are recommended per person. The WHO set up COVAX along with the GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally.

However, there was a "very significant gap" between the planned vaccine rollout in wealthy countries and those that are lower-income or affected by conflict, Brennan said in an interview. The WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti, as well as Middle Eastern states. "Until the pharmaceutical companies and the wealthier countries fully resource COVAX, which is the mechanism that we have set up to distribute the vaccines to the poorer countries, those countries are going to be left behind," he said in an interview.

"The availability and the finances aren't at the level yet that they need to be. We're well short," he added. Lags in vaccine provision for poorer countries increased the risk of the spread of coronavirus variants that could be more easily transmissible and harder to treat, said Brennan.

After approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, the WHO is working to assess other, cheaper vaccines that could be supplied through COVAX. It is hoping to start vaccinations in all countries globally by early April and vaccinate high risk populations by the middle of the year. "We expect that there will be a modest volume of Pfizer through COVAX because of its expense, but it's kick-starting the process," said Brennan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fur flies ahead of Super Bowl as puppies take the field

Fur will fly ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday as 70 puppies compete in the Puppy Bowl to encourage animal adoptions.Teams Ruff and Fluff face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft ...

Corporator shot dead in UP

Unidentified assailants shot dead a Nagar Palika corporator in Line Bazar police station area here late on Monday night, police said.Bala Yadav 50 was shot dead by unidentified assailants who fled from the scene, CO City Jitendra Dube said....

The Latest: Fauci pushes need for global vaccination effort

The virus that causes COVID-19 could gain a permanent place in the population without global vaccination, warns the US governments top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci.Weve got to get the whole world vaccinated, Fauci told report...

CBO says U.S. economy set for faster 2021 rebound, complicating stimulus talks

The U.S. economy will grow 4.6 in 2021 after contracting 3.5 in 2020, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday in a rosier forecast that could strengthen Republican resistance to President Joe Bidens proposed 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021