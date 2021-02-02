Left Menu

US won't make immigration arrests at virus vaccination sites

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 05:08 IST
US won't make immigration arrests at virus vaccination sites

The US government says it will not be making routine immigration enforcement arrests at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The vaccination sites will be considered ''sensitive locations'' and generally off limits for enforcement actions, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Monday.

It says arrests would only be carried out under ''the most extraordinary of circumstances''. It was the latest example of a softer tone on illegal immigration under President Joe Biden, whose administration has quickly moved to reverse major immigration policies of his predecessor.

In its statement, the DHS said it encourages everyone ''regardless of immigration status'' to receive the vaccine when they are eligible and that the agency and its federal partners ''fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants''.

The DHS also oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is working with other parts of the federal government to set up vaccination sites around the country.

The US government previously considered health clinics as well as schools and places of worship as sensitive locations, where it would generally not carry out enforcement actions. Over the years, that prompted some people to take refuge in churches to avoid deportation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Americans scramble for appointments for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

As more Americans ready for their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, some patients are falling through the cracks of an increasingly complex web of providers and appointment systems. While many people are getting their required second doses, the...

Chicago schools make progress in talks with teachers on COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago Public Schools said it made progress in talks on Monday with the citys teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan that could prevent a possible work stoppage and allow thousands of students to resume in-person classes. Chicago Mayor L...

NFL-Gronkowski, Kelce set for Super Bowl clash of transformative tight end talent

On the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Travis Kelce are fierce NFL rivals.Off the field, however, there is nothing but love between the two 31-year-olds. Hes the best player on the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets firmer as retail frenzy unsettles outlook

Asian markets looked set for a modestly firmer start on Tuesday as global markets faced another chaotic week, with retail investors expanding their duel with Wall Street into commodities and driving up the price of silver.In early Asian tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021