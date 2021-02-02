Left Menu

Thailand reports 836 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:09 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Thailand reported 836 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its total infections to 20,454.

The COVID-19 taskforce said two new deaths were confirmed, taking total fatalities to 79 since the country's first cases in January last year.

