Left Menu

India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases since last 4 months: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:25 IST
India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases since last 4 months: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country is showing a declining trend of COVID-19 cases since the last four months and compared to similarly placed nations, the cases and deaths per million population in India is among the lowest, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey was responding to a question on the reasons for exponential multiplication of coronavirus cases in the country and whether there was a wrong approach at the initial stage by the government in focusing on testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine management.

''The country is showing a declining trend of COVID 19 cases since the last four months. Recovery rate and case fatality rate for the country is 96.94 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively. Compared to similarly placed countries, the cases and deaths per million population in India is among the lowest (7,778 cases and 112 deaths per million population),'' he said in a written reply.

The government's strategy of focusing on testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine-containment is the fundamental approach for managing infectious disease outbreaks of epidemic or pandemic in nature, Choubey said, adding that the strategy has been recommended globally and by the World Health Organisation for suppressing transmission or breaking the cycle of transmission of COVID-19.

Such a strategy combined with non-pharmaceutical interventions such as physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquettes and use of mask or face covers, closure of schools and work places, complements the containment strategy in preventing the disease from spreading, the minister said.

The government periodically issued guidelines, protocols and standard operating procedures based on existing scientific evidence, Choubey said.

To another question on whether geo-tagging was done for areas with high COVID-19 cases, Choubey said all states and union territories followed mapping of cases and clusters digitally to demarcate containment and buffer zones.

In addition, the Aarogya Setu ITIHAS interface, which uses location data, and the Aarogya Setu analytics to predict emerging hotspots were used effectively to support surveillance and case finding, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BEENEXT appoints Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner; Faiz Rahman named Partner

Early-stage venture capital firm BEENEXT on Tuesday said it has promoted Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner. Besides, the Singapore-based firm has also appointed Faiz Rahman as its new partner for Indonesia Investments.Heros promotion from ...

Philippine foreign ministry says 'deep concern' over Myanmar, Suu Kyi safety

The Philippines foreign ministry said on Tuesday it is following the situation in Myanmar with deep concern especially over the safety of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Its statement was stronger than remarks a day earlier by President Rodr...

SC notice to Centre on plea against encroachments on Ganga floodplains in Patna

The Supreme Court has sought the Centres reply against a National Green Tribunal order dismissing a plea on unauthorised and illegal constructions and other permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains of the Ganga in Patna.A benc...

LSAT-INDIA ENTRANCE EXAM TO BE HELD ON 25TH MARCH 2021

Sonipat, 2nd February 2021 LSAT--India is Indias First Law Entrance Test being held for the Academic Year 2021-22. Application closes on 14 March for its first administration. Law Aspirants can take the Test from Home LSATIndia 2021 is Onli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021