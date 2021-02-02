Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:16 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.
12:45 p.m.
COVID-19: Over 160 doctors killed due to virus in country.
12:22 p.m.
India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases since last 4 months: Government.
11:58 a.m.
Centre to depute teams to Kerala, Maharashtra for COVID-19 management support.
10:35 a.m.
COVID-19: 152 new cases, 1 death in Telangana. 10:08 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 1,63,353, while 1,04,48,406 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.
10:05 a.m.
Single day rise of 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 fatalities push India's virus tally to 1,07,66,245, death toll to 1,54,486: Government.
9:14 a.m.
One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally rises to 4,373.
9:09 a.m.
Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 215, death toll by 3.
