Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

12:45 p.m.

COVID-19: Over 160 doctors killed due to virus in country.

12:22 p.m.

India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases since last 4 months: Government.

11:58 a.m.

Centre to depute teams to Kerala, Maharashtra for COVID-19 management support.

10:35 a.m.

COVID-19: 152 new cases, 1 death in Telangana. 10:08 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 1,63,353, while 1,04,48,406 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

10:05 a.m.

Single day rise of 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 fatalities push India's virus tally to 1,07,66,245, death toll to 1,54,486: Government.

9:14 a.m.

One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally rises to 4,373.

9:09 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 215, death toll by 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

