Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

5:11 p.m.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has not received information about any specific severe adverse event causally linked to administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

4:41 p.m.

No data generated with Covishield, Covaxin on 'European' strain of coronavirus, Rajya Sabha told.

3:58 p.m.

Odisha reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 3,35,211.

3:41 p.m.

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 percent people in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19: Satyendar Jain.

3:29 p.m.

COVID-19: Delhi moving towards ''herd immunity'', says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

2:26 p.m.

COVID-19 travel restrictions: Less than 3 million foreign tourists visited India in 2020, says government.

2:17 p.m.

Supply order for Covishield vaccine was placed after drug regulator approved it: Government.

1:46 p.m.

No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for 2 days, officials say.

1:34 p.m.

India's COVID-related deaths per million higher than other South Asian nations due to multiple factors: Government.

12:45 p.m.

COVID-19: Over 160 doctors killed due to virus in country.

12:22 p.m.

India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases since last 4 months: Government.

11:58 a.m.

Centre to depute teams to Kerala, Maharashtra for COVID-19 management support.

10:35 a.m.

COVID-19: 152 new cases, 1 death in Telangana. 10:08 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 1,63,353, while 1,04,48,406 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

10:05 a.m.

Single day rise of 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 fatalities push India's virus tally to 1,07,66,245, death toll to 1,54,486: Government.

9:14 a.m.

One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally rises to 4,373.

9:09 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 215, death toll by 3.

