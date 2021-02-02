Left Menu

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,101 with two fresh cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:00 IST
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,101 with two fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, pushing the infection tally to 12,101 on Tuesday, an official said.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Director of Health and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 55, while 11,810 people have recovered from the infection, he said.

Eighty-eight people have died, while 148 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

Out of the confirmed cases, 4,995 are traced contacts, 4,672 are armed forces personnel, 1,861 returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, Hangsing said.

A total of 1,25,210 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early-morning raid at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said on Tuesday....

WRAPUP 5-Game over for the Reddit rally? Hot stocks cool quickly

GameStop shares sold off for a second day on Tuesday and a silver-buying spree led by small investors subsided as the Reddit-driven trading frenzy that has shocked global financial markets appeared to fizzle, at least for now.The videogame ...

Farmer issue rocks Parliament, govt says ready for discussion inside and outside House

The government on Tuesday asserted in Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss issues related to farmers both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.Rajya...

UK virus variant has developed concerning new mutation in small number of cases

The UK variant of the coronavirus has developed a new, concerning mutation in a small number of cases, which scientists said makes it similar to the South African and Brazilian variants and could reduce the efficacy of vaccines. The emergen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021