A National Expert Group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has been established for providing guidance on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccination including prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery, and tracking mechanism, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:55 IST
High-level committee set up for distribution, administration of COVID-19 vaccines: Ashwini Choubey
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A National Expert Group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has been established for providing guidance on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccination including prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery, and tracking mechanism, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed on Tuesday. According to a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said NEGVAC is chaired by Member (Health), NITI Aayog, and co-chaired by Secretary, MOHFW.

"NEGVAC has the representation of Secretaries from Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Expenditure, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Health Research, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, a representative from five state governments and technical experts," read the reply by Choubey according to a release by the Union Health Ministry. The NEGVAC has prioritized Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers during the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out followed by prioritised population groups of people aged 50 years and above, and those aged less than 50 years with comorbidities.

During the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, the vaccine is being provided by the Central Government, free of cost to States and UTs for vaccination of Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers. India reported 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 13,423 discharges, and 94 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 1,07,66,245 while the death toll 1,54,486. According to the health ministry, 39,50,156 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

