Left Menu

French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations

Globally, there have been at least 103,371,000 reported COVID-19 cases and 2,235,000 deaths caused by the disease so far. In Guetta's native France, one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe and in the world, people are among the most sceptical about vaccines, with opinion polls showing less than half the population of intends to get a COVID shot.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:20 IST
French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With the live music industry shut down by the pandemic, celebrated French DJ David Guetta said it would be fair for festivals in the future to restrict entry to those vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Guetta, 53, who said he has received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, has urged fans to get vaccinated but says he understands and respects that it is a personal decision. "I think it is absolutely fair. People have the right not to get vaccinated but they cannot impose on other people the risk of making them sick," he told Reuters on Tuesday.

He also said it would be fair for cities and countries to do so too. Globally, there have been at least 103,371,000 reported COVID-19 cases and 2,235,000 deaths caused by the disease so far.

In Guetta's native France, one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe and in the world, people are among the most sceptical about vaccines, with opinion polls showing less than half the population of intends to get a COVID shot. Known for collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Snoop Dogg and Kid Cudi, Guetta said he was hoping for an end to the pandemic this year, which has been "terrible for our industry", and for 2022 to be the "biggest party year" ever.

"People have been frustrated for so long. When they are able to meet and party together, it's going to be incredible." As soon as concerts and festivals return, he said he would be on tour "non-stop."

"I have been missing my shows so much." This Saturday, Guetta will stream a concert - without fans in attendance - from Dubai's iconic sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel in support of UNICEF and local charity Dubai Cares as part of his "United at Home" charity initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Authorities turn focus to reining in big hitters

Golfs lawmakers are considering changes to equipment and the implementation of local rules in an attempt to tame the power of the games massive hitters. The Royal and Ancient, in conjunction with the United States Golf Association USGA, sai...

14-year-old brain dead boy saves four lives

Four people got a new lease of life after the family of a 14-year-old boy, declared brain-dead after suffering critical injuries in a road accident, decided to donate his vital organs, an official said. Dr Sudhir Bhandari, the principal of ...

Brookfield REIT raises Rs 1,710 cr from anchor investors; IPO to hit mrkt on Wednesday

Investment firm Brookfield Indias Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on Tuesday raised Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue.Brookfield India will hit the capital market with its REIT public issue on Wednesday to rai...

FRL to explore legal recourse after Delhi HC directs status quo in Future-Reliance deal

Future Retail Ltd FRL on Tuesday said it will explore all legal remedies to pursue its Rs 24,713-crore deal with RIL following a Delhi High Court order directing status quo to be maintained till the court pronounces its order.Earlier in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021