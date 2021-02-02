Britain records 1,449 COVID deaths, 16,840 cases

Britain records 1,449 COVID deaths, 16,840 casesReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:51 IST
Britain recorded 1,449 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a further 16,840 cases of the disease, a decrease from a day earlier.
Official data showed that 9.65 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 9.29 million people announced on Monday.
