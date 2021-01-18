People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidantDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant
Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Duke
- Meghan
- Los Angeles
- United States
- Archie
- Harry
- Britain
ALSO READ
UK judge rules WikiLeaks' Assange should not be extradited to United States
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States
Google employees form workers' union in United States
Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States