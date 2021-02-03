Left Menu

White House to boost COVID-19 vaccine to states-New York governor

Still, Cuomo said the approximately 300,000 doses received each week was not enough for a state with 7 million people currently eligible for the vaccine. "We have the distribution, we just don't have the product.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:16 IST
White House to boost COVID-19 vaccine to states-New York governor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House will raise the federal government's planned increase in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to states to 20% over three weeks, up from a prior pledge of 16%, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

"The increase is now going to go from 16 to about 20 percent as a direct allocation," Cuomo told a news conference following a call between governors and the White House. "The state will then turn around and supply 20 percent additional to the local governments." The federal government has also promised to provide additional supply to private pharmacies, which at a rate of 10 percent of a state's total allocation will lead to another 30,000 doses allocated to New York, Cuomo said.

Given the increase in supply, Cuomo said he would allow local health officials to expand eligibility to include restaurant workers, taxi drivers and residents of developmentally disabled facilities. Still, Cuomo said the approximately 300,000 doses received each week was not enough for a state with 7 million people currently eligible for the vaccine.

"We have the distribution, we just don't have the product. The shelves are empty," he said. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania and Latvia urge EU to sanction Russia for Navalny sentencing

European Union members Lithuania and Latvia called on the EU to impose sanctions on Russia for sentencing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in jail on Tuesday, their foreign ministers said.The dialogue between the Euro...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...

NSUI launces fund-raising drive for Ram Temple, Cong treasurer feigns ignorance

The Congress partys students wing National Students Union of India on Tuesday launched a campaign to collect money from students for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP and ABVP have been looting people in the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021