Number of French coronavirus patients highest since end November

Both numbers set new 2021 highs. The last time more than 28,000 people were in hospital with COVID-19 was on Nov. 30, at the end of the second lockdown.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:38 IST
France registered 23,337 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, from 4,347 on Monday and 22,086 last Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 726 new deaths from the virus, compared to 455 on Monday and said 28,029 people were in hospital in France with the virus and 3,270 in intensive care. Both numbers set new 2021 highs.

The last time more than 28,000 people were in hospital with COVID-19 was on Nov. 30, at the end of the second lockdown. The record was 33,497 on Nov. 16.

