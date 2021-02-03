Left Menu

New Zealand approves COVID-19 vaccine, warns against nationalism

The provisional approval of the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech meant the country could begin preparations for the first stage of its vaccination rollout, she said. People at highest risk would be vaccinated first, before the broader community from the second half of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:02 IST
New Zealand approves COVID-19 vaccine, warns against nationalism
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand on Wednesday warned against "vaccine nationalism" that could delay the rollout of international shipments after its medicines regulator provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she still expected supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech product to arrive in the country by end-March, but expressed concern at any attempt to limit exports.

"The world just can't afford for that to happen. We won't be safe until we have widespread rollout across the globe," she told a news conference. "So it's in everybody's interest that we see vaccine programmes continuing to roll out in other countries."

Japan's vaccine rollout chief said on Tuesday that export curbs on COVID-19 vaccines by the European Union were having an impact on supplies to the country. The World Health Organization has warned against "hoarding" as a growing number of countries agreed bilateral deals to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

With vaccination drives underway in dozens of countries, pressure has been mounting on Ardern to start inoculations for the country's 5 million people, even though New Zealand has virtually eliminated the virus. The provisional approval of the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech meant the country could begin preparations for the first stage of its vaccination rollout, she said.

People at highest risk would be vaccinated first, before the broader community from the second half of the year. "I have said 2021 is the year of the vaccine. It's a full-year programme we have only just begun. We're not in a race to be first, but to ensure safe and timely access to vaccines for all New Zealanders," she said.

Ardern's critics have said New Zealand has fallen behind the rest of the world after promising in November that it would be first in the queue for COVID-19 vaccines. New Zealand's Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said Medsafe has placed 58 conditions on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine related to additional manufacturing data and ensuring information is provided on any safety concerns.

Ardern urged New Zealanders to get inoculated as soon as vaccines were available. "I will absolutely be vaccinated, my family members will be vaccinated. But right now I am not the order of priority," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu

Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.Cash reward of Rs 50,000 was...

Centre should repeal farm laws, work towards normalising situation at Delhi borders: Mayawati

The multi-layered barricading, barbed wires and roadblocks at Delhis borders to threaten protesting farmers is not appropriate and the Centre should fulfil their demand of repealing the new agri laws, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said...

People News Roundup: U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize; Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYTHal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary ...

We did everything possible, also offered to host South Africa: CA chief executive Hockley

Cricket Australias interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley says they explored every possible option, including offering to host South Africa for a Test series, after postponing a tour of that country due to a fresh outbreak of COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021