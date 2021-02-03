Video of stray dogs inside patient ward at Nagpur hospital goes viral, investigation ordered

After a video of stray dogs inside a patient ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur went viral, an investigation into the incident has been ordered. Speaking about the video GMCH Medical Superintendent Avinash Gawande told ANI, "Today morning we received information that a video of stray dogs roaming inside the medical college is going viral. We are investigating the incident to verify facts that surfaced in the purported video. We will take action against the people responsible."

"The medical college has been handling a lot of work since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important that people do not lose faith in medical colleges. If this has happened we are ready to take appropriate action and corrective measures so that the trust of people in medical colleges remains firm," Gawande stated. He further added, "We conduct a security meeting every month. In this month's meeting, we have formed two teams that pay inspection visits, and if any such incidents are noticed immediate action is taken. If the video is authentic and such an incident has happened, we shall be more vigilant in the future." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)