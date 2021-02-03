Jharkhand reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to to ies1,18,793 on Wednesday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 1,075, a health official said. te's Ranchi district reported the highest number of new aid.escapes at 30, followed by Dhanbad (six) and Bokaro (five), hesaid. at 30, followed by Dhanbad (six) and Bokaro (five), he The fresh fatalities were reported in Dhanbad and five), heSimdega districts, the official said.n Dhanbad and five), he The state now has 489 active cases, while 1,17,229 ive), people have been cured of the disease so far, he said. e), he A total of 55,441 people have been vaccinated so far, ), including 7,270 on Tuesday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)