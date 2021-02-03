Left Menu

Morena 1st MP district with no active COVID-19 case: Official

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:09 IST
Morena 1st MP district with no active COVID-19 case: Official
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Morena has not reported any newCOVID-19 case in the last three days and has become the firstdistrict in Madhya Pradesh to have no active coronavirus case,health officials claimed on Wednesday.

They attributed this to proper monitoring of patientsand contact-tracing in the district.

No COVID-19 case has been reported in the district inthe last three days, Morena's Chief Medical and Health OfficerR C Bandil told PTI.

''We focussed on proper sampling and isolation of theCOVID-19 patients, besides their constant monitoring. This hasled to zero active coronavirus cases as on Tuesday evening,''he said.

The health department conducted strict contact-tracingand follow-up in cases of infections, he said.

Out of 52 districts in MP, 31 recorded less than 20active coronavirus cases on Tuesday evening, according tostate health officials.

Among these 31 districts, 12 have less than 10 activecases, while four recorded less than five active cases, theysaid.

As on Tuesday evening, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tallystood at 2,55,431, while the death toll was 3,815.

The state has so far reported 2,49,193 recoveries, asper official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...

Fitch rates IRFC's proposed USD notes as BBB-minus

Fitch on Wednesday assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltds IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation S144A senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes are to be issued under the global medium-term note GMTN programme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021