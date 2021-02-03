Morena 1st MP district with no active COVID-19 case: Official

Morena has not reported any newCOVID-19 case in the last three days and has become the firstdistrict in Madhya Pradesh to have no active coronavirus case,health officials claimed on Wednesday.

They attributed this to proper monitoring of patientsand contact-tracing in the district.

No COVID-19 case has been reported in the district inthe last three days, Morena's Chief Medical and Health OfficerR C Bandil told PTI.

''We focussed on proper sampling and isolation of theCOVID-19 patients, besides their constant monitoring. This hasled to zero active coronavirus cases as on Tuesday evening,''he said.

The health department conducted strict contact-tracingand follow-up in cases of infections, he said.

Out of 52 districts in MP, 31 recorded less than 20active coronavirus cases on Tuesday evening, according tostate health officials.

Among these 31 districts, 12 have less than 10 activecases, while four recorded less than five active cases, theysaid.

As on Tuesday evening, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tallystood at 2,55,431, while the death toll was 3,815.

The state has so far reported 2,49,193 recoveries, asper official figures.

