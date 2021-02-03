Left Menu

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to seek India approval by March

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will seek emergency-use authorisation for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by next month, a company official said on Wednesday, after peer-reviewed trial data confirmed its effectiveness. A source close to the drug regulator said the application could come within days and when approved, bolster India's 18-day-old immunisation campaign which has covered more than 4 million people with two other shots.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:36 IST
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to seek India approval by March
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will seek emergency-use authorisation for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by next month, a company official said on Wednesday, after peer-reviewed trial data confirmed its effectiveness.

A source close to the drug regulator said the application could come within days and when approved, bolster India's 18-day-old immunisation campaign which has covered more than 4 million people with two other shots. Dr. Reddy's has been working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to hold small clinical trials of Sputnik V in India. On Tuesday, RDIF told Indian news agency ANI that it expected to get approval for the vaccine this month or the next.

"We will be applying for emergency-use authorisation (EUA) by March 2021," a Dr. Reddy's spokeswoman told Reuters in an email, adding that the company had partnered with RDIF to distribute 250 million doses. Indian regulator the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had no immediate comment on a potential application.

The vaccine has proved 91.6% effective against COVID-19, based on late-stage trials in Russia, results published in the Lancet medical journal showed on Tuesday. More than a million people in Russia have received Sputnik V, which is marketed abroad by the RDIF and has been approved for emergency use in Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico and Serbia.

RDIF expects India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, to produce about 300 million doses of Sputnik V this year. Hetero Biopharma is making more than 100 million doses. India's regulator has approved for emergency use the AstraZeneca vaccine and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech and the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

A similar request from Pfizer and partner BioNTech for their vaccine is pending with the regulator. India says it is the nation fastest to reach the milestone of 4 million vaccinations, with the United States taking 18 days and Israel and Britain 39 days each. Reuters could not find comparable data for China.

Except for the United States, India has the most virus infections, reporting 11,039 new cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 10.78 million. Deaths rose 110 to stand at 154,596.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring bill for restoring J&K statehood: Azad to government

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked the government to bring a bill in Rajya Sabha proposing restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, Leader of Opp...

Mehbooba Mufti criticises barricading at farmers' protest sites

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticised the multi-layered barricading by police at the farmers protest sites on the borders of the national capital.Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the ...

Man held for running job racket, duping youth in J-K

The crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly forging government appointment orders to cheat unemployed youth in the union territory, officials said.Manzoor Hussain Qadri along with co-accused Mu...

Oxford/AstraZeneca first jab cuts COVID transmission substantially: UK study

Even just the first of the two-dose OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a substantial effect on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, according to a new Oxford Universit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021