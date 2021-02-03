Left Menu

Ukraine feels sting at the back of Europe's vaccine queue

Because many countries and our neighbours between them already have a vaccine and started vaccinations, but we haven't." One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine has found itself at the back of the continent's vaccine queue, slower to procure them independently, unwilling to buy from Russia while publicly cajoling the EU for supplies for its 41 million people.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:30 IST
Ukraine feels sting at the back of Europe's vaccine queue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

While vaccinations against the coronavirus gather pace in other parts of Europe, doctors at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital 17 are still waiting.

In the COVID emergency ward, three patients lie quietly on beds, breathing through ventilators. One has a portrait of himself, drawn by his grandson, pasted above his bed as a get-well-soon message. Half the department's staff have been infected at some point and there are still personnel shortages, according to department head Sergiy Dubrov.

"I don't know all the details about the negotiations and all procurement procedures, but I can say as a simple doctor and as a Ukrainian citizen, that I don't think that Ukraine did a great job," said Dubrov, after tending to the patients. "Why? Because many countries and our neighbours between them already have a vaccine and started vaccinations, but we haven't."

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine has found itself at the back of the continent's vaccine queue, slower to procure them independently, unwilling to buy from Russia while publicly cajoling the EU for supplies for its 41 million people. "We were asking the European Union several times to give Ukraine a certain quota of vaccine," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told Reuters. "We were ready to pay even more but they decided first to supply their own citizens with the vaccine."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to the leaders of EU countries for help, while conceding that "this is very unpleasant to feel that you are standing there with your hand out". The EU, while embroiled in its own problems to secure supplies, said it was willing to help, which it has done so far by funding the global COVAX scheme supplying COVID vaccines to poorer countries, including Ukraine.

Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year starting from February, when it expects 117,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses through COVAX. It will also procure Chinese vaccines despite concerns about their efficacy. A MATTER OF GEOPOLITICS

But progress could be slow. Ukraine and neighbour Moldova are the only countries in Europe likely to reach widespread COVID vaccinations only by 2023, said a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit. The government and Ukraine's independent medical procurement agency have traded blame over the speed of the rollout.

"I do think that Ukraine is a victim of the unequal distribution of vaccines," said Lotta Sylwander, the country representative of UNICEF, which is working with COVAX. Ukraine might have reacted too slowly but "it is a ferocious market out there", Sylwander said.

With relations between Kyiv and Moscow toxic after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine banned the use of Russian COVID vaccines. That left Ukraine behind neighbours like Belarus, whose president played down the seriousness of the pandemic last year but was the first country outside Russia to register the Sputnik V vaccine.

Russian vaccines have also reached regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. In a call with EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen last week, Zelenskiy said vaccines were a matter of "politics and geopolitics".

"Accelerating the supply of vaccines can be a strong signal that the European Union is pleased to see Ukraine at the same table not only when everything is fine, but also in difficult situations," he said on the call, according to a statement on Ukraine's presidential website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring bill for restoring J&K statehood: Azad to government

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked the government to bring a bill in Rajya Sabha proposing restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, Leader of Opp...

Mehbooba Mufti criticises barricading at farmers' protest sites

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticised the multi-layered barricading by police at the farmers protest sites on the borders of the national capital.Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the ...

Man held for running job racket, duping youth in J-K

The crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly forging government appointment orders to cheat unemployed youth in the union territory, officials said.Manzoor Hussain Qadri along with co-accused Mu...

Oxford/AstraZeneca first jab cuts COVID transmission substantially: UK study

Even just the first of the two-dose OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a substantial effect on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, according to a new Oxford Universit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021