Left Menu

Croatian business owners protest against closed bars, sports centres

Several thousand people, mostly owners of small businesses like restaurants, bars or fitness centres, gathered to protest in Zagreb on Wednesday over COVID-19 measures that have prevented them from working for more than two months.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:05 IST
Croatian business owners protest against closed bars, sports centres
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Several thousand people, mostly owners of small businesses like restaurants, bars or fitness centres, gathered to protest in Zagreb on Wednesday over COVID-19 measures that have prevented them from working for more than two months. Croatia tightened restrictions in late November as COVID-19 infections surged to more than 4,000 a day. In the last two months, cases have fallen to several hundred daily. On Wednesday, 730 new infections were reported.

Shops and cinemas are currently open and the majority of pupils are allowed to attend classes, but bars and restaurants as well as gyms and other sports centres except swimming pools remain closed. "We see people in the spas, we see people in the shopping malls ... There is no firm evidence that the bars or fitness centres are responsible for an increase in infections," Drazen Orescanin, from the small entrepreneurs association Glas Poduzetnika (The Voice of Entrepreneurs), told the gathering.

He said the protest was not against anti-pandemic measures as they want their businesses to be allowed to open while respecting restrictions required for safety. "We want the end of discrimination against some businesses in these circumstances and fair compensation. People want to work. Otherwise they will suffer psychologically and physically," Orescanin said.

He said this referred also to sectors that were not formally closed but which cannot operate, such as travel agencies or the events industry. The government said last week it would reconsider current restrictions around mid-February and may ease some measures if the decline in new infections continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his credibility, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Kerala ahead of the state Assembly elections, slammed the ruling party of the Communist Party of India Marxist and said ...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged, can be held until Feb 15

Police in Myanmar have charged deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi with having several illegally imported walkie-talkies in her home, legally allowing her to be held until Feb. 15, members of her party said Wednesday.Suu Kyi was detain...

Waiting for SC permission to start fresh NRC updation:Himanta

The Assam government is waiting forthe permission of the Supreme Court to initiate a fresh driveto update National Register of Citizens NRC, Health,Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said onWednesday.The state NRC Coordinato...

V-Guard's Q3 revenue jumps 32 pc to Rs 835 crore

Consumer electrical and electronics company V-Guard Industries said on Wednesday its consolidated net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled Rs 835 crore, up by 32 per cent from Rs 632 crore in the corresponding period of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021