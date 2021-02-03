Vietnam reports 28 new COVID-19 infections, tally at 1,911 cases

Vietnam on Wednesday reported 28 new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, mostly linked to an outbreak detected last week in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country's health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi. Vietnam has recorded 1,911 coronavirus cases in total, with 35 deaths.

