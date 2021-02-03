Nagaland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,117

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to12,117 as 16 more people tested positive for the infection onWednesday, a senior health department official said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr DenisHangsing said the 15 new cases were reported from Kohima andone from Dimapur.

The state now has 66 active COVID-19 cases, while11,815 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Hangsing said 88 people have died of COVID-19 so farwhile 148 patients have migrated to other states.

Of the total 12,117 COVID-19 cases, 5,002 are tracedcontacts, 4,674 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,868returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, hesaid.

The state has so far tested a total of 1,25,331samples for COVID-19, he added.

