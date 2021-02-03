Left Menu

Nagaland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,117

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:13 IST
Nagaland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,117
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to12,117 as 16 more people tested positive for the infection onWednesday, a senior health department official said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr DenisHangsing said the 15 new cases were reported from Kohima andone from Dimapur.

The state now has 66 active COVID-19 cases, while11,815 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Hangsing said 88 people have died of COVID-19 so farwhile 148 patients have migrated to other states.

Of the total 12,117 COVID-19 cases, 5,002 are tracedcontacts, 4,674 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,868returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, hesaid.

The state has so far tested a total of 1,25,331samples for COVID-19, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

Bangladesh said on Wednesday that it has intensified security along its border with Myanmar to prevent a fresh influx of Rohingyas amid speculation that the military takeover of Yangon could push more refugees into the country.We have secur...

Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for using his 'doctored' video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly using a doctored video of him.Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political surviva...

Business briefs 2

Vans Skilling and Advisory on Wednesday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount from marquee investors, including its existing nine investors.The company, founded by former senior advisor of Ola, Srinivas Chunduru, will utilise the fu...

We can ask for more funds if needed, there is a provision for it: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is open to asking for more funds from the government if needed in an Olympic year, insisting that the budget allocated to his ministry for 2021-22 is satisfactory despite the cut.Rijiju said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021