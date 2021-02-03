Left Menu

1,172 health workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Altogether 1,172 health workerswere administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Assam on Wednesday,taking the total persons inoculated so far to 43,650,according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Covishield vaccine was administered to 1,033beneficiaries at 20 session sites while 139 beneficiaries weregiven Covaxin at five sites.

No case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI)was reported during the day, it said.

Vaccination sessions were planned in four districtswith 782 persons jabbed at Kamrup Metro, 217 at Cachar, 139 atSonitpur and 34 in Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, the state reported 14 new COVID-19 cases onWednesday, taking the total cases to 2,17,175 while no deathwas reported during the day, according to the NHM bulletin.

The total COVID-19 deaths reported so far is 1,083with a current death rate of 0.50 per cent while 1,347 COVIDpositive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 16,073 tests with apositivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

The state currently has 401 COVID-19 cases.

With 59 more COVID-19 patients recovering from thedisease during the day, the total number of recoveries rose to2,14,344 and the recovery rate to 98.70 per cent.

The state has so far tested 65,14,682 samples forCOVID-19, it added.

