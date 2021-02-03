Left Menu

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

The government has not accepted an implementation plan laid out by the Pan American Health Organization that would enable Venezuela to join the COVAX program, and has failed to fulfill a prior agreement regarding distribution of COVID-19 tests. "The (problem) is not the funds, that's the dictatorship's propaganda to try to excuse itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world," Guaido said in a press conference.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:35 IST
Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduro's government is refusing to cooperate. The government has not accepted an implementation plan laid out by the Pan American Health Organization that would enable Venezuela to join the COVAX program, and has failed to fulfill a prior agreement regarding distribution of COVID-19 tests.

"The (problem) is not the funds, that's the dictatorship's propaganda to try to excuse itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world," Guaido said in a press conference. "If we are willing, and the regime is not, the funds cannot be transferred."

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Maduro has said the South American country will receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from ally Russia.

A PAHO official said on Tuesday that between 1.4 million and 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been reserved for Venezuela and could arrive by the end of February, but that Venezuela would have to pay for them by Feb. 9. PAHO had previously said that Venezuela would not be able to participate in the COVAX facility due to a lack of timely payments by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden tells congressional Democrats would consider limits on who gets COVID-19 checks

President Joe Biden told congressional Democrats on Wednesday he would not back down on including 1,400 checks for struggling Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan but would consider tighter limits on who gets them, lawmakers and aides said...

Spain to receive 1.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in February

Spain will receive just over 1.8 million doses of AstraZenecas recently approved COVID-19 vaccine in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Wednesday.A technical committee is set to decide on Thursday whether or...

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 10,195, over 12,700 inoculated

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,195 on Wednesday after seven more patientssuccumbed to the virus, the health department said.The coronavirus tally rose to 5,70,581 with 201 freshcases, it said in a bulletin.The state now has 5...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's wife tells allies: we'll win anyway

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys wife told his supporters on Wednesday they would still triumph despite his jailing and thanked them for protesting in a case she said had made her life a stream of police stations, home searches and court hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021