Left Menu

COVID-19: 194 new cases, five more deaths reported in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:40 IST
COVID-19: 194 new cases, five more deaths reported in Punjab

Punjab reported 194 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the virus tally to 1,73,861 on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 5,628 after five more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,130 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now.

Of the 194 fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 29, Patiala 28 and Mohali 22, among others.

A total of 179 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,66,103 in the state, the bulletin.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support, while 74 are on oxygen support, it said.

As many as 45,20,789 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden tells congressional Democrats would consider limits on who gets COVID-19 checks

President Joe Biden told congressional Democrats on Wednesday he would not back down on including 1,400 checks for struggling Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan but would consider tighter limits on who gets them, lawmakers and aides said...

Spain to receive 1.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in February

Spain will receive just over 1.8 million doses of AstraZenecas recently approved COVID-19 vaccine in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Wednesday.A technical committee is set to decide on Thursday whether or...

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 10,195, over 12,700 inoculated

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,195 on Wednesday after seven more patientssuccumbed to the virus, the health department said.The coronavirus tally rose to 5,70,581 with 201 freshcases, it said in a bulletin.The state now has 5...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's wife tells allies: we'll win anyway

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys wife told his supporters on Wednesday they would still triumph despite his jailing and thanked them for protesting in a case she said had made her life a stream of police stations, home searches and court hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021