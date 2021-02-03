COVID-19: 194 new cases, five more deaths reported in Punjab

Punjab reported 194 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the virus tally to 1,73,861 on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 5,628 after five more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,130 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now.

Of the 194 fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 29, Patiala 28 and Mohali 22, among others.

A total of 179 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,66,103 in the state, the bulletin.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support, while 74 are on oxygen support, it said.

As many as 45,20,789 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin added.

