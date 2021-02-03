Left Menu

Private nursing college in Mangaluru sealed after 40 students test positive for COVID-19

A private nursing college in Ullal, Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district has been sealed after 40 of its students tested positive for COVID-19, said Ullal city municipal commissioner.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:58 IST
Private nursing college in Mangaluru sealed after 40 students test positive for COVID-19
The visuals from private nursing college in Ullal, Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A private nursing college in Ullal, Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district has been sealed after 40 of its students tested positive for COVID-19, said Ullal city municipal commissioner. The students had arrived from Kerala.

The officials from the district health department and Ullal city municipality visited the spot and declared it as a containment zone and ordered to seal down the college and hospital. According to the Karnataka health department, Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday reported 61 new cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 33,888 including 32,867 discharges, 281 active cases, and 738 deaths.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 426 new COVID-19 cases, 433 discharges, and 2 deaths. Total cases in the state rose to 9,40,596 including 9,22,437 discharges, 12,225 deaths and 5,915 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden tells congressional Democrats would consider limits on who gets COVID-19 checks

President Joe Biden told congressional Democrats on Wednesday he would not back down on including 1,400 checks for struggling Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan but would consider tighter limits on who gets them, lawmakers and aides said...

Spain to receive 1.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in February

Spain will receive just over 1.8 million doses of AstraZenecas recently approved COVID-19 vaccine in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Wednesday.A technical committee is set to decide on Thursday whether or...

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 10,195, over 12,700 inoculated

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,195 on Wednesday after seven more patientssuccumbed to the virus, the health department said.The coronavirus tally rose to 5,70,581 with 201 freshcases, it said in a bulletin.The state now has 5...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's wife tells allies: we'll win anyway

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys wife told his supporters on Wednesday they would still triumph despite his jailing and thanked them for protesting in a case she said had made her life a stream of police stations, home searches and court hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021