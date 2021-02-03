EIB welcomes publication of interim distribution of COVAX initiative

The President of the European Investment Bank today welcomed the publication of the first interim distribution forecast of the COVAX initiative marking a key step in enabling equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"COVAX shows how multilateral cooperation can help to tackle the global impact of COVID-19. Today's confirmation of the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable groups and front-line health workers around the world brings hope to millions. The EUR 400 million EIB support for COVAX, as part of Team Europe, was crucial to make this distribution possible, because early contributions to COVAX-AMC have led to earlier availability, which is the critical impact of the EU Bank's support for vaccine equity." said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

Publication of the interim distribution will enable national vaccination programmes to be planned by governments and health systems around the world. Final allocations will be published in due course.

Last December the European Investment Bank agreed to provide €400 million of financing to support the participation of low and middle-income economies in COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC) as part of Team Europe's support for the multilateral initiative. This has helped to accelerate up-front investment essential to deliver vaccine doses as soon as they become available.

The COVAX initiative should be able to reach at least 27% of the population of lower-income countries across the world in 2021.