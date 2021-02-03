Left Menu

EIB welcomes publication of interim distribution of COVAX initiative

Publication of the interim distribution will enable national vaccination programmes to be planned by governments and health systems around the world.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:09 IST
EIB welcomes publication of interim distribution of COVAX initiative
The COVAX initiative should be able to reach at least 27% of the population of lower-income countries across the world in 2021. Image Credit: ANI

The President of the European Investment Bank today welcomed the publication of the first interim distribution forecast of the COVAX initiative marking a key step in enabling equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"COVAX shows how multilateral cooperation can help to tackle the global impact of COVID-19. Today's confirmation of the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable groups and front-line health workers around the world brings hope to millions. The EUR 400 million EIB support for COVAX, as part of Team Europe, was crucial to make this distribution possible, because early contributions to COVAX-AMC have led to earlier availability, which is the critical impact of the EU Bank's support for vaccine equity." said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

Publication of the interim distribution will enable national vaccination programmes to be planned by governments and health systems around the world. Final allocations will be published in due course.

Last December the European Investment Bank agreed to provide €400 million of financing to support the participation of low and middle-income economies in COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC) as part of Team Europe's support for the multilateral initiative. This has helped to accelerate up-front investment essential to deliver vaccine doses as soon as they become available.

The COVAX initiative should be able to reach at least 27% of the population of lower-income countries across the world in 2021.

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden tells congressional Democrats would consider limits on who gets COVID-19 checks

President Joe Biden told congressional Democrats on Wednesday he would not back down on including 1,400 checks for struggling Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan but would consider tighter limits on who gets them, lawmakers and aides said...

Spain to receive 1.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in February

Spain will receive just over 1.8 million doses of AstraZenecas recently approved COVID-19 vaccine in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Wednesday.A technical committee is set to decide on Thursday whether or...

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 10,195, over 12,700 inoculated

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,195 on Wednesday after seven more patientssuccumbed to the virus, the health department said.The coronavirus tally rose to 5,70,581 with 201 freshcases, it said in a bulletin.The state now has 5...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's wife tells allies: we'll win anyway

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys wife told his supporters on Wednesday they would still triumph despite his jailing and thanked them for protesting in a case she said had made her life a stream of police stations, home searches and court hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021