Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:24 IST
COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.

He said 5,836 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 76 sessions on Wednesday and out of them, 4,356 could be given the jabs which is 74.6 per cent coverage.

The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has now risen to 43,944 against a target of 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

A total of 39,588 people were administered vaccine till February 2. The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs.

As many as 3,299 people were vaccinated on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23, 510 on January 27 and 4,794 on January 28, 4,070 on January 29, 4,816 on January 30, 5700 on February one and 6,136 on February 2.

No case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in the state on Wednesday, Jindal said.

However, the number of AEFI in the state during COVID vaccination till now is 84, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden White House says cannot release Trump visitor logs

The Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from former President Donald Trumps White House, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing on Wednesday. The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can mak...

Gehlot directs officials about effective implementation of schemes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed officials about effective implementation of schemes related to education, health, drinking water and employment in the state.He said these schemes are important from the point of...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a militar...

Paris: Driver rams stolen van into pedestrians, killing 1

A homeless man was detained Wednesday on suspicion of ramming a van into two pedestrians in Paris La Defence business and shopping district, killing one and injuring the other, officials said.Police and the prosecutors office said the man w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021