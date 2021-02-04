Australia to buy 10 mln additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Australia to buy 10 mln additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-02-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 07:46 IST
Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech , Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
"These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
Australia last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use for people aged 16 years and older, and expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
