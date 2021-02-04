Left Menu

21.4 pc sero-prevalence among population of over 18 years: ICMR

The sero-prevalence in the population above the age of 18 years was 21.4 per cent in the third sero-survey conducted from December 17, 2020 to January 8, 2021, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:54 IST
21.4 pc sero-prevalence among population of over 18 years: ICMR
Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The sero-prevalence in the population above the age of 18 years was 21.4 per cent in the third sero-survey conducted from December 17, 2020 to January 8, 2021, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. During a press conference, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said that a total of 7,171 healthcare workers were included among the 28,589 individuals in the third sero-survey.

"The third sero-survey was done from December 17, 2020, to January 8, 2021. A general population of 28,589 individuals were included and another group of 7,171 healthcare workers were also included... Above the age of 18 years the sero-prevalance was 21.4 per cent. Sero-prevalence among children aged 10-17 years was 25.3 per cent," Bhargava said. "Amongst healthcare workers, sero-prevalence was highest overall with 25.7 per cent. Statistically, it was not different between doctors, nurses, field staff, and paramedics, but it was highest among doctors and nurses with 26.6 per cent as against the administrative staff which was 24.9 per cent. IgG antibody against S1 Receptor Binding Domain was detected," he added.

The sero-prevalence means the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 in the population. He said that the survey was conducted in the same 700 villages/wards.

"A total of 70 districts from 21 States selected during the 1st and 2nd rounds. 100 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) per district, working in Taluk hospitals/CHCs/PHCs (all HCWs from selected health facilities)," he said. According to the survey, a large proportion still remains vulnerable hence prevention is the key and vaccines are necessary, Bhargava said.

The overall findings of the survey are as follows:-- According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), sero-surveys help to understand the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection including asymptomatic individuals. Depending upon the level of sero-prevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced budgetary allocation for highways to speed up projects: Highways Secretary

Enhanced budgetary allocation for the highways sector will help in faster implementation of projects, a top highways ministry official said on Thursday.The Union Budget 2021-22 has provided an enhanced outlay of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the h...

Hungary PM flags easing of lockdown after Easter, economy rebounding in Q2

Hungarys vaccination drive will accelerate and could potentially enable the country to ease coronavirus restrictions in April after Easter, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Nationalist Orban, who will face parliamentary electio...

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole resigns

Maharashtra Legislative AssemblySpeaker Nana Patole, tipped to be the next chief of the stateunit of the Congress, resigned from his post on Thursday.Legislature sources said Patole handed over hisresignation to deputy speaker Narhari Zhirw...

Rupee settles flat at 72.96 against US dollar; RBI policy in focus

The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 72.96 against the US dollar on Thursday in range-bound trade ahead of RBIs monetary policy decision. The Monetary Policy Committee MPC is likely to maintain status quo on rates on Friday but is widely exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021