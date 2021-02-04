TN Food Minister discharged after recovery from COVID-19 complications

Tamil Nadu Food Minister R Kamaraj,who suffered 95 per cent lung damage due to COVID-19, wasdischarged on Thursday following recovery, a hospital heresaid.

Kamaraj was discharged following treatment and recovery,a public relations official of MGM Healthcare said.

State Health Minister Vijayabaskar on Wednesday visitedKamaraj at the hospital and later told reporters that he hastaken 'rebirth'.

''Minister Kamaraj, who was in a critical condition with95 per cent lung damage, has recovered...he has taken rebirthand he is in good health,'' Vijayabaskar had said.

Kamaraj has to take rest for about three weeks beforeresuming his usual activities, according to the HealthMinister.

He was admitted to MGM Healthcare from Rajiv GandhiGovernment General Hospital on January 19, days after testingpositive for coronavirus and treated at another hospital.

