73 new COVID cases in Haryana, 2 deaths

Haryana recorded 73 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2.68 lakh on Thursday, while there were two more fatalities, the Health Department said.

With a death each in Faridabad and Yamunanagar districts, the total number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,026, according to a bulletin.

The 73 fresh cases included 14 each from Gurgaon and Panchkula districts. The total number of infections rose to 2,68,209, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state on Thursday were 962, dropping below the 1,000 mark after many months, while as many as 2,64,221 have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.51 per cent, it stated. PTI SUN VSDHMB

