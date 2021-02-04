73 new COVID cases in Haryana, 2 deaths
The total number of infections rose to 2,68,209, the bulletin said.The number of active cases in the state on Thursday were 962, dropping below the 1,000 mark after many months, while as many as 2,64,221 have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.51 per cent, it stated.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:52 IST
Haryana recorded 73 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2.68 lakh on Thursday, while there were two more fatalities, the Health Department said.
With a death each in Faridabad and Yamunanagar districts, the total number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,026, according to a bulletin.
The 73 fresh cases included 14 each from Gurgaon and Panchkula districts. The total number of infections rose to 2,68,209, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in the state on Thursday were 962, dropping below the 1,000 mark after many months, while as many as 2,64,221 have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.51 per cent, it stated. PTI SUN VSDHMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panchkula
- Yamunanagar
- Health Department
- PTI SUN
- Haryana
- Gurgaon
- Faridabad
ALSO READ
Man dies in Telangana after taking COVID-19 shot, health department says initial probe shows no link
Gujarat reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, infection count rises to 2,58,264; death toll goes up by two to 4,374: Health department.
Five prestigious J&K awards go to health department for meritorious public services
With 380 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,59,867; two deaths take toll to 4,381: state Health department.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 20,10,948 with 1,842 fresh cases; 30 new deaths take toll to 50,815: Health department.