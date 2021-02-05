Left Menu

Peru inks deal with Pfizer for 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Peru's interim president said on Thursday his administration had locked in a deal with Pfizer to purchase 20 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, a major milestone as the Andean nation scrambles to jumpstart a mass vaccination program.

The South American country earlier this week approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - co-developed with German partner BioNTech - for one year amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases that has brought local hospitals to the brink of collapse.

