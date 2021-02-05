Left Menu

Germany's Merkel kept awake by coronavirus decisions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that she wakes up at night thinking about the life-and-death decisions she faces in trying to get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic. But we must be very, very careful to ensure so many people don't die on the last stretch," she said, adding it was too soon to say how long Germany's strict lockdown would be needed.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:09 IST
Germany's Merkel kept awake by coronavirus decisions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that she wakes up at night thinking about the life-and-death decisions she faces in trying to get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel, a scientist known for her no-nonsense approach, has come under pressure in the last few weeks over a slow vaccination rollout in Germany and the European Union compared with countries such as Britain, the United States and Israel.

In an unusually personal television interview, Merkel said she knew many people who feared for their livelihood due to the pandemic and that such stories stayed with her. "I do wake up sometimes at night and think about things. It's a difficult time for me. I want to have thought things through a lot before I make decisions," Merkel told RTL/n-tv.

Facing fierce criticism from some German media, especially top-selling daily Bild, Merkel had earlier spoken to a group of Germans about the crisis and effects of the lockdown, including some distraught parents who were struggling to cope. Yet Merkel, who won praise for her handling of the first wave of the crisis, warned that although the situation was moving in the right direction, patience was still needed.

"I see some light at the end of the tunnel ... But we must be very, very careful to ensure so many people don't die on the last stretch," she said, adding it was too soon to say how long Germany's strict lockdown would be needed. "I would love to impart some good news," she said. "But there is no point in awakening false hope so I always try to be realistic," she said.

Germany has registered more than 2.2 million cases and nearly 60,000 deaths related to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump resigns from actors union after facing discipline from Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday resigned his membership in a top U.S. actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6 attack that left five peopl...

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier to retire at the end of June

Merck Co Inc said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black executives leading major U.S. companies, will step down as chief executive officer at the end of June and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis. Fr...

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Mori's 'jaw-dropping' comments show system needs a shake-up - WST head

Sexist comments by Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori are further evidence that the whole sporting system needs a shake-up, Womens Sport Trust chief executive Tammy Parlour said on Thursday.Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori, 83, apologised...

Italy's Draghi starts govt talks, gets PD backing and softer stance from 5-Star

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi started talks on Thursday on forming a new Italian government as the largest party in parliament as the 5-Star Movement, softened its initial hostility to his appointment. The centre-left Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021