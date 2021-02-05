Left Menu

J&J files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

(https://bit.ly/3oRgha3) Vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc were authorized a day after such a meeting. J&J's single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against a variant that first emerged in South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 06:51 IST
J&J files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and it will apply to European authorities in coming weeks. The drugmaker's application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

The FDA said on Thursday evening that it has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Feb. 26, to discuss the company's request for emergency use authorization. (https://bit.ly/3oRgha3) Vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc were authorized a day after such a meeting.

J&J's single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against a variant that first emerged in South Africa. Unlike the two currently authorized vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech SE and Moderna, J&J's does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen.

After the company's application, regulators will need time to analyze the data and an advisory committee must meet. The company's chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, said last month J&J was on track to roll out the vaccine in March. "Upon authorization of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping," Stoffels said in a statement announcing the application.

J&J said it had rolling submissions with several global health agencies and would submit a Conditional Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency in the coming weeks. J&J's application raised hopes for fighting a pandemic that has claimed more than 451,145 American lives and over 2,271,152 worldwide.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose about 1% in extended trading on Thursday, while Moderna was down 0.7% and Pfizer stock was little changed. The United States has agreed to pay $1 billion for 100 million doses, which J&J said it expected to supply in the first half of the year. The United States also has the option of purchasing an additional 200 million doses.

The company said it has doses ready for delivery upon emergency approval. It aims to deliver 1 billion doses in 2021 with production in the United States, Europe, South Africa and India. In J&J's trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers conducted in eight countries, the level of protection against COVID-19 was 72% in the United States, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa where variants are circulating.

Those results compare with the 95% effectiveness of the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech SE and Moderna. However, both those trials were conducted mainly in the United States and before the spread of new variants.

J&J's main study goal was the prevention of moderate to severe COVID-19, and the vaccine was 85% effective in stopping severe disease and preventing hospitalization across all geographies and against multiple variants 28 days after immunization. J&J's vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells in the body and trigger an immune response.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use a new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA) that requires it to be stored in a freezer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military

The Myanmar militarys shutdown of Facebook access following the ouster of the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi caps years of tension between the social media company and the most powerful institution in a nation where Facebook is use...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify, his lawyers call it 'public relations stunt'

House impeachment managers asked former US president Donald Trump on Thursday to testify during the Senate impeachment trial about his conduct on January 6. The move was immediately described as a public relations stunt by his lawyers.In a ...

Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooks behind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.No matter how todays st...

UK expelled three Chinese spies posing as journalists in past year - The Telegraph

In the past year the United Kingdom expelled three Chinese spies who were in the country on journalism visas, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Thursday. The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021