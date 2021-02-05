Left Menu

S.Korean advisory board cautions use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for elderly

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-02-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 08:22 IST
S.Korean advisory board cautions use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for elderly

A South Korean advisory board has recommended caution over the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65 due to the lack of sufficient data, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Friday. When approved, it will be the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use in Asia's fourth-largest economy, which has been trying to contain the latest wave of infections.

South Korea signed a deal in December with AstraZeneca to secure 20 million doses of its vaccine, with the first shipment expected as early as this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarhs Korba district. The incident occurred on January 29 near Satrenga village under the L...

Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi

Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday. This is one of the biggest catches in the history of the state p...

UNHCR applauds restoration of US resettlement program

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised President Joe Bidens plan announced today to raise the cap on the number of refugees who could be admitted to the United States, saying it would send a powerful sign...

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.Earlier in the day, Robinhoods we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021