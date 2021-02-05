Left Menu

S.Korea advises caution on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for elderly

A decision to limit use of the vaccine, which is on track to become the first approved by South Korea, could complicate an inoculation campaign that puts priority on medical workers and the elderly. The national pharmaceutical panel has cleared the vaccine for those older than 18, but advised caution on its use for those over 65, the director general of a national safety evaluation body said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:30 IST
S.Korea advises caution on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for elderly

A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data, the food and drug safety ministry said on Friday. A decision to limit use of the vaccine, which is on track to become the first approved by South Korea, could complicate an inoculation campaign that puts priority on medical workers and the elderly.

The national pharmaceutical panel has cleared the vaccine for those older than 18, but advised caution on its use for those over 65, the director general of a national safety evaluation body said. "The panel advised to offer the drug to people over 18, as Europe had recommended, but advised caution over the decision to inoculate those over 65, since no sufficient data has yet been collected," said the official, Lee Dong-hee.

The advice comes in the wake of news that several European nations plan to restrict the vaccine to younger people, or are considering doing so, because of insufficient data on its efficacy in the elderly. South Korea expects to receive the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine as early as this month, as part of a two-way purchase deal for 20 million doses.

AstraZeneca and the chief of clinical trials for the vaccine have said it triggers a good immune response in older people. AstraZeneca sought emergency use approval on Jan. 4 for South Korea, which aims to grant it within 40 days.

The final review panel for the vaccine would also take into account overseas regulatory decisions, Lee, the director general of the National Institute of Food and Drug Safety Evaluation, told a news briefing. South Korea wants to inoculate about 10 million high-risk people by July, aiming for herd immunity by November, the government has said.

It is expected to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine this month via the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, along with nearly 2.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca shots in the first half of 2021. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's mining giant agrees to pay USD 7 billion for dam disaster

Rio de Janeiro Brazil, February 5 ANIXinhua Brazils southeast state of Minas Gerais and mining giant Vale on Thursday signed an agreement that commits the company to pay nearly USD 7 billion in recompense for a dam disaster in 2019 that kil...

You can soon measure respiratory, heart rate in Google Fit app

Pixel phone users will soon be able to measure and monitor their heart rate and respiratory rate using the phone camera via the Google Fit app.By tracking tiny physical signals at the pixel level such as chest movements and subtle changes i...

Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through cell phones

Two vital signs commonly used to assess health and wellness -- heart rate and respiratory rate -- can now be measured using a cell phone, Google has said, announcing that starting next month, these features will be available in the Google F...

RBI keeps policy rate unchanged fourth time in a row

Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021