Poland to reopen hotels and cinemas from mid-February - PM

Hotels, cinemas and theatres will reopen in Poland from mid-February at maximum half capacity, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as he takes tentative steps to reopen the economy amid rising frustration among businesses.

While daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union's largest eastern member have stabilised of late, the government is keen to avoid a renewed surge by easing restrictions too quickly, as was the case in countries like Portugal. "We see how the situation looks for our partners, that is why a full return to complete economic normality would be premature," Morawiecki told a news conference.

The measures will be effective from Feb. 12, initially for a two-week period, after which they will be subject to review. "We are implementing it (the measures) with conditions attached, we must all be aware that this carries risk," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

Outdoor sports will also be allowed, Morawiecki said, meaning ski slopes will be able to reopen. However, gyms will remain closed and restaurants will still only be able to provide takeaway meals. Some businesses say the government support provided to remain closed is inadequate, and many owners of gyms and restaurants have been reopening their businesses despite the restrictions.

