South Africa says term sheet signed for 9 mln J&J vaccine doses

South Africa says term sheet signed for 9 mln J&J vaccine dosesReuters | Cape Town | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:13 IST
South Africa's health ministry said on Friday that the government had signed off on a term sheet for 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at $10 a dose.
The ministry said in a presentation in parliament that one of the conditions for the J&J vaccine was the establishment of a no-fault compensation system for adverse events.
It added that Moderna had offered the country 200,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine priced at $30-$42 a dose in the second quarter, with more doses available in the third quarter.
