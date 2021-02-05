Left Menu

EU's top diplomat hopes Sputnik V will be approved in bloc

The European Unions top diplomat expressed hopes Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia will soon be used across the 27-nation bloc.During a visit to Moscow, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the countrys Sputnik V vaccine is good news for the whole mankind. The vaccine was approved by the Russian government in August and many foreign governments have expressed interest in buying doses.Russian scientists said it appears safe and effective against COVID-19, according to early results of an advanced study published in the British medical journal The Lancet.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:37 IST
EU's top diplomat hopes Sputnik V will be approved in bloc

The European Union's top diplomat expressed hopes Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia will soon be used across the 27-nation bloc.

During a visit to Moscow, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the country's Sputnik V vaccine is “good news for the whole mankind.'' The vaccine was approved by the Russian government in August and many foreign governments have expressed interest in buying doses.

Russian scientists said it appears safe and effective against COVID-19, according to early results of an advanced study published in the British medical journal The Lancet. Researchers said that based on a fall trial involving about 20,000 people in Russia, the vaccine is about 91 per cent effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill.

The EU has signed six contracts for more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines, but only three of them have been approved for use so far and the delivery of shots has been disturbed by production delays. “Now I'm hoping that the European Medical Agency will be able to certify the efficiency of this vaccine in order to be used also in the European Union states,'' Borrell said. “It will be good news because we are facing a shortage of vaccines.'' The EU's medical agency has not yet received a request for marketing authorisation for the Sputnik V vaccine. It said this week that the developer has submitted a request for scientific advice to the agency and a meeting has been held “to discuss their development plan and their further engagement with the agency.'' A key element EMA is looking at before approving marketing authorization of vaccines is the drugmakers' capacity to manufacture doses in the EU.

The EU commission has not announced plans for a collective purchase of Sputnik doses, so far relying on the deals it sealed with other manufacturers. But member states can also decide to negotiate separate agreements outside the commission's umbrella as long as they don't compete with the advance purchase agreement negotiated by the EU's executive arm.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said he had intensive contacts with European counterparts about vaccines and that German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed with President Vladimir Putin the opportunity to develop cooperation between Germany and Russia. “I think cooperation in the field plays a positive role,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Protests against Myanmar junta spread despite arrests

Teachers and students in Myanmar rallied on Friday to a growing civil disobedience campaign as the anti-coup protest movement won the support of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyis party.Stepping up measures to quell discontent, police arrested...

"Unprecedented success", says President Kovind as curtains come down on Aero India-2021

President Ram Nath Kovind onFriday said Aero India 2021 is a living proof of Indiasever-growing strength in the defence and aerospace sectors atthe global level as curtains came down on the three-day event.He said the event will contribute ...

Italy's 5-Star founder Grillo set to meet Draghi for key talks

Beppe Grillo, the former comedian who founded the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, will lead it at a meeting on Saturday with Mario Draghi set to determine whether the prime minister designate can form a government, sources said.Without ...

Serbia sees production of Sputnik V by the year-end - president

Serbia will invest as much as necessary to start domestic production of Russias Sputnik V by the end of the year, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.A group of Russian experts is expected to visit Serbia next week for talks about loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021