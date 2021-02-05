Left Menu

Vietnam to access its first coronavirus vaccines in Q1 under COVAX

Vietnam reported 19 more COVID-19 cases on Friday and said a recent outbreak had expanded to at least 11 cities and provinces. The outbreak detected on Jan. 27 has accounted for about a fifth of Vietnam's total of 1,976 coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam is expected to get access to the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines within the first quarter under the COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing scheme, its government said on Friday.

The World Health Organization is working with Vietnam's health ministry over the use of COVAX vaccines in the country, the government said in a statement. The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility has allocated at least 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries and will aim to deliver these and many millions more in the first half of 2021.

Last week, the health ministry approved the vaccine from AstraZeneca for domestic inoculations. Vietnam reported 19 more COVID-19 cases on Friday and said a recent outbreak had expanded to at least 11 cities and provinces.

The outbreak detected on Jan. 27 has accounted for about a fifth of Vietnam's total of 1,976 coronavirus cases. It has recorded 35 deaths overall, among the lowest numbers in Asia.

