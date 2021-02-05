COVID-19 will force hospitals to delay other procedures -Paris hospital exec

COVID-19 will force hospitals to delay other procedures -Paris hospital execReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:16 IST
Hospitals and intensive care units hardest hit by COVID-19 will need to start delaying some other procedures, Bruno Riou, head of the Paris AP-HP hospitals' crisis team, said on Friday.
Riou was speaking at a news conference after two leading French health officials called for new restrictions to rein in the pandemic, opposing government plans not to impose a new lockdown for now.
