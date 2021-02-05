AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine works against UK variant, Oxford says

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine works against UK variant, Oxford saysReuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:41 IST
AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the "Kent" coronavirus variant currently circulating in Britain as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday.
The findings, released in a preprint paper and not peer-reviewed, also detailed recent analysis showing that vaccination with the shot results in a reduction in the duration of shedding and viral load, which may translate into a reduced transmission of the disease, Oxford University said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
