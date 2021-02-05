Left Menu

Four EU states urge EU to safeguard Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply

The leaders of Denmark, Austria, the Czech Republic and Greece have urged the European Commission to act quickly to secure supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. In a letter addressed to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen they said they had been informed that the new vaccine needed to be shipped to the United States for filling and finishing.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:47 IST
Four EU states urge EU to safeguard Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply

The leaders of Denmark, Austria, the Czech Republic and Greece have urged the European Commission to act quickly to secure supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

In a letter addressed to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen they said they had been informed that the new vaccine needed to be shipped to the United States for filling and finishing. "If this could risk EU access to the vaccines, we should consider addressing the issue already now with a view to finding solutions with the company in order to safeguard European supply," they said.

They said they understood capacity was available in Europe to perform filling and finishing, a late stage in the manufacturing process that covers formulating the licensed active substance and filling it into vials. The letter comes as the Commission has faced criticism for its handling of the vaccines issue and for a damaging row with Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca. European Union countries have so far lagged far behind others such as Israel, Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines.

Describing Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot as a "potential game changer", they said it was important to engage with vaccine producers "to mitigate potential problems before they arise". "In view of the importance attached to these issues, we would encourage an early dialogue at the highest levels."

They also called for speedy contract negotiations with all promising new candidates, such as those from Novavax Inc or Valneva, and said "approval of all new vaccines will need to be as swift as possible while respecting necessary health requirements". The letter was signed by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by John Stonestreet and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal has highest COVID-19 recovery rate in India: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh has thehighest COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.61 per cent among allother states in India, a minister claimed on Friday.The total caseload in the northeastern state stands at16,829, while 16,765 people have recovered from the...

More Guatemalan victims identified in Mexican massacre

Three more Guatemalan victims have been identified among the 19 people killed in a massacre in Mexicos northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month, Mexican authorities said on Friday. Authorities have been working to identify the bodies usi...

Delhi govt plans to come up with new excise policy

The Delhi government has planned to come up with a new Excise policy which it said could become a model across the country. According to a statement from the Delhi government on Friday, this policy will be finalized soon and today the neces...

Major General RK Singh meets Andhra CM

General Officer Commanding GOC of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Major General RK Singh called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday. Colonel Rambabu Retd. was also accompanied by the Major General during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021