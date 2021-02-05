Left Menu

South Africa says secures vaccines for at least 26 mln people

"It's a new programme, it's a huge programme, to think that everything is going to be smooth according to the letter of the plan I think we would be misleading you." South Africa expects to get another 500,000 doses from SII in the coming weeks, as well as 12 million from the COVAX facility co-led by the World Health Organization, 20 million from Pfizer and 9 million from Johnson & Johnson .

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:01 IST
South Africa says secures vaccines for at least 26 mln people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa, hardest hit by the coronavirus on the continent, has secured enough COVID-19 vaccines for at least 26 million people and knows where it will get the remaining does it needs, the health minister said on Friday.

Africa's most industrialised economy has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, at more than 1.4 million cases and more than 45,000 deaths to date. It plans to start inoculations soon, after receiving its first million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) this week. It aims to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of its population, to reach herd immunity.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a parliamentary committee it would take roughly three months to complete the first phase of the vaccination plan focused on healthcare workers. The next phase, which includes those aged over 60, those deemed essential workers and those with co-morbidities, could take six months.

"We don't expect this plan to be smooth in its implementation," Mkhize said, after some scientists and opposition politicians criticised the government for not procuring vaccines more swiftly. "It's a new programme, it's a huge programme, to think that everything is going to be smooth according to the letter of the plan I think we would be misleading you."

South Africa expects to get another 500,000 doses from SII in the coming weeks, as well as 12 million from the COVAX facility co-led by the World Health Organization, 20 million from Pfizer and 9 million from Johnson & Johnson . When calculating how many people's vaccines had been secured, Mkhize did not appear to include 12 million doses that South Africa could access under an African Union arrangement.

A health ministry presentation said the J&J vaccine would cost $10 per dose and that a condition of the deal was the establishment of a no-fault compensation system for adverse events. It said Moderna had offered 200,000 doses of vaccine at $30-$42 a shot in the second quarter, with more available in the third quarter.

J&J's is a single-shot vaccine while the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna ones are double-shot. South Africa has held talks with Chinese vaccine manufacturers Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as Russia's Gamaleya Institute, Mkhize added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal has highest COVID-19 recovery rate in India: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh has thehighest COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.61 per cent among allother states in India, a minister claimed on Friday.The total caseload in the northeastern state stands at16,829, while 16,765 people have recovered from the...

More Guatemalan victims identified in Mexican massacre

Three more Guatemalan victims have been identified among the 19 people killed in a massacre in Mexicos northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month, Mexican authorities said on Friday. Authorities have been working to identify the bodies usi...

Delhi govt plans to come up with new excise policy

The Delhi government has planned to come up with a new Excise policy which it said could become a model across the country. According to a statement from the Delhi government on Friday, this policy will be finalized soon and today the neces...

Major General RK Singh meets Andhra CM

General Officer Commanding GOC of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Major General RK Singh called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday. Colonel Rambabu Retd. was also accompanied by the Major General during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021